Trump takes aim at DeSantis, again

MIAMI - In a statement released by former President Donald Trump Thursday evening, he takes aim at Governor Ron DeSantis.

Only 48 hours after DeSantis won reelection, Trump appears to be upset over the possibility DeSantis will run for president in 2024

This, despite the fact that neither has officially announced they plan to run.

In the page-long statement, Trump starts by referring to him as "Ron DeSanctimonious," the nickname he coined last Saturday.

He then goes on to call him an "average Republican governor, with great public relations."

Part of the statement reads:

"Ron came to me in desperate shape in 2017—he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good Agriculture Commissioner, Adam Putnam.....Ron had low approval, bad polls, and no money, but he said that if I would Endorse him, he could win... I Endorsed him, it was as though, to use a bad term, a nuclear weapon went off."

The former president also mentioned South Florida specifically, claiming he was the reason DeSantis won governor the first time in 2018:

"When votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen."

His words are a change in tone from what he said about DeSantis in an interview with CBS 4 just this past weekend:

"I've always had a very good relationship with him, really," Trump said. "But we will see what happens."

Trump has teased a November 15th announcement of his presidential campaign.

Ron DeSantis has not issued any response to Trump's remarks.