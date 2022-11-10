Tropical Storm Nicole roars across Central Florida

NEXT Weather: Tropical Storm Nicole 11/10/2022 7AM NEXT Weather: Tropical Storm Nicole 11/10/2022 7AM 02:41

MIAMI - Nicole ismoving over central Florida after making landfall early Thursday morning along the state's east coast.

The storm came ashore as a hurricane around 3 a.m. just south of Vero Beach with 75 mph winds.

As of 7 a.m., Tropical Storm Nicole had sustained winds of 60 mph. It was about 30 miles southwest of Orlando and moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

Tropical storm force winds extended as far as 450 miles from the center in some directions.

Additional weakening is forecast while Nicole moves over land during the next day or two, and the storm is likely to become a tropical depression over Georgia Thursday night or early Friday.

The storm's wind whipped waves collapsed part of Anglin's fishing pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea .

Broward public schools will be closed on Thursday, Miami-Dade public schools will resume classes.

Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort announced they likely would not open as scheduled Thursday.

Pictures: Nicole's path and warnings

On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move across central Florida on Thursday morning, possibly emerge over the far northeastern Gulf of Mexico in the afternoon, and then moving across the Florida Panhandle and Georgia Thursday night and on Friday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Jupiter Florida to South Santee River, South Carolina

* North of Bonita Beach to Indian Pass

* Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Jupiter Inlet to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

* Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown, Florida

* Anclote River to Ochlockonee River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass

* Altamaha Sound, Georgia to South Santee River, South Carolina

From Jupiter Inlet to Hallandale Beach a storm surge of 1 to 3 feet is possible.

Since record-keeping began in 1853, Florida has had only two hurricanes make landfall in November, said Maria Torres, a spokesperson for the Hurricane Center. The first was the Yankee Hurricane in 1935, and the second was Hurricane Kate, which struck Florida's Panhandle as a Category 2 storm in 1985.



The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and ends November 30.

Click Here for reporter updates.