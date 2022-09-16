Tropical Storm Fiona approaches Leeward Islands, packing 50 MPH winds, heavy rain

Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona 9/16/2022 6AM Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona 9/16/2022 6AM 00:59

QUICK READ

Still too soon to say if storm will impact Florida or mainland US.

Fiona moving westward in Atlantic Ocean at 15 mph.

Storm packing winds of 50 MPH

Leeward Islands will see heavy rainfall.

Tropical Storm Fiona is lumbering towards the west, packing winds up to 50 miles per hour and expected to dump heavy rain and gusty winds to the Leeward Islands as early as this afternoon.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. Friday update, the storm was located about 175 miles east of Guadeloupe and moving westward at 15 miles per hour.

The National Weather Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the Northern Leeward Islands and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Dominica.

The storm is expected to continue its westward trek through Saturday night or early Sunday before turning toward the west-northwest later Sunday.

Fiona's center is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday and early Saturday before approaching just south or near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.

Late Sunday into Monday Fiona may move near or across Hispaniola then lift Northward. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding Fiona's track and intensity early to middle of next week. The CBS4 Next Weather team will be watching closely.