Tree-trimmer killed in horrific wood chipper incident
A worker on a tree-trimming crew in Menlo Park was killed Tuesday in an incident involving a wood-chipper, CBS News Bay Area reports.
Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine.
Menlo Park police said officers responding to a report of a tree-trimmer who'd fallen into a wood chipper found a man dead from injuries sustained in the incident.
The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office also responded.
The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death. Officials said the company doing the tree trimming is S.P. McLenanhan.
Cal/OSHA has up to six month to determine if there was a safety issue at the work site and to issue any citations.
The identity of the worker hasn't been released.
Menlo Park is some 25 miles south of San Francisco.
for more features.