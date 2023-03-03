Watch CBS News
Travis Scott and his lawyer expected to meet with NYPD next week

By Michele Roberts

/ CNN

(CNN) -- Musician Travis Scott and his lawyer are expected to meet with officials at the New York Police Department after the rapper was accused of assault at a New York City club early Wednesday morning, a law enforcement official confirms to CNN.

CNN previously reported that police are investigating allegations that Scott assaulted a sound engineer and caused $12,000 worth of damage to sound equipment at Nebula, a nightclub in mid-town Manhattan.

No charges have been filed in the incident, and Scott has not been named as a suspect.

Travis Scott
Musician Travis Scott, seen here in Miami in October of 2022, and his lawyer are expected to meet with officials at the New York Police Department after the rapper was accused of assault at a New York City club early Wednesday morning.  Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

A representative for Scott told CNN on Thursday: "Legal counsel for Travis are actively working with the authorities and remain confident that Travis will be vindicated once all is said and done."

"Any statements about the incident involving Travis are clearly an attempt to sensationalize what is nothing more than a misunderstanding," the statement added.

Mitchell Schuster, Scott's attorney, previously told CNN on Wednesday that the incident was "clearly a misunderstanding" and that they were cooperating with the police.

Scott is currently facing multiple lawsuits relating to the incident at his Astroworld Festival in Houston back in 2021 that left 10 people dead and dozens injured. Scott has denied legal liability.

