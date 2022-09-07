Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Earl forecast to become first major hurricane of the season

Miami Weather 9/7/2022 6AM Miami Weather 9/7/2022 6AM 01:49

MIAMI - A very active start to the month of September in the tropics as the CBS4 Next Weather team is tracking four areas.

At this time, there are no threats or concerns for South Florida.

Hurricane Earl is forecast to become the first Major Hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season in the next couple of days. Tropical Storm warnings have been issued for Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. advisory on Tuesday said Earl was about 485 miles south of Bermuda and moving to the north at 6 miles per hour. Earl is expected to turn toward the north-northeast and then northeast on Thursday. Earl is forecast to become a Major Category 3 Hurricane late Thursday or Thursday night and is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda late Thursday and Thursday night.

Hurricane Danielle in the northern Atlantic has strengthened a little while moving towards the northeast. Massive high seas extend nearly 350 miles from Danielle's eye. At 8 a.m., Danielle was located 690 miles northwest of the Azores and moving to the northeast at 14 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour. Danielle is expected to make a slow counterclockwise turn on Friday and early Saturday. It will then toward the southeast this weekend.

In the eastern Atlantic, an area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a medium potential (60% chance) of development over the next 5 days as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

A tropical wave located near the West African coast is forecast to emerge offshore into the eastern Atlantic over the next day or so. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a low potential for development.