Totally Weird and Funny - 'Juggling drummers, moving mannequins & bacon soap'

HOW DO THEY DO THAT?! – We have a guy juggling while drumming?! Mannequins that can move, dinosaur sleepovers, and battling snowmen. Join in at home as the audience plays the game "real or fake," where they have to decide between three absurd products to figure out which one is real! Hosted by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, and Noah Matthews (#110). Original airdate 6/17/2023.