Tom Cruise teases "Biggest Stunt in Cinema History" in new 'M:I 7' featurette
Tom Cruise is taking on a new mission that promises to be his most dangerous yet.
The latest installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," will feature Cruise performing a motorcycle stunt where he drives the bike off a cliff and base jumps to safety. The featurette released by Paramount shows Cruise and his team preparing for the years-in-making stunt.
"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is scheduled to premiere in theaters on 14 July 2023.
