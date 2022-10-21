Tom Brady put an end to retirement speculation

Although it's unclear what lies ahead for Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, one highly rumored item has been put to rest.

"I'm here to announce finally you guys pushed me to the brink," Brady joked in a video of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers' press conference posted on their verified Instagram account Thursday.

"I love the sport, I love the teammates and I wanna go do a great job for this team like I always have," he said. "So no retirement in my future."

Earlier this month, a source close to seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and his estranged model wife told CNN the pair had each hired divorce attorneys. They married in 2009 and have two children.

There has been chatter that Brady reversing his February retirement decision may have factored into their marital problems.

Bündchen talked to Elle magazine for a story that was published last month about the "violent sport" Brady plays in and wanting him to "be more present."

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," she said. "But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."