Tish Cyrus is engaged to ''Prison Break'' star Dominic Purcell

(CNN) -- A year after filing for divorce from her now ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, congratulations are in order for Tish Cyrus.

Over the weekend, she shared the news of her engagement to "Prison Break" actor Dominic Purcell.

"A thousand times.... YES," read the caption on a pair of photos of Cyrus and Purcell embracing as she showed off her engagement ring.

Cyrus filed for divorce in April 2022 from her husband of 28 years in Williamson County, Tennessee, citing "Irreconcilable differences."

The pair are the parents of five adult children: sons Trace (33) and Braison (27) and daughters Brandi (34), Miley (29) and Noah (22).

It wasn't their first split.

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, filed for divorce in 2010, and Tish Cyrus, 55, filed in 2013. Both times the couple reconciled.

Billy Ray Cyrus became engaged to Australian singer, Firerose, in 2022.

Purcell, 53, is best known for portraying Lincoln Burrows on "Prison Break," as well as Mick Rory / Heat Wave in The CW's "The Flash" and "Legends of Tomorrow."