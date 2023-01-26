Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk announces solo album and reveals his face

ShowBiz Minute 1/26: Marilyn Manson, Brendon Urie, Justin Bieber ShowBiz Minute 1/26: Marilyn Manson, Brendon Urie, Justin Bieber 00:50

(CNN) - Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter announced he is releasing a solo album and showed his face -- sort of.

The French electronic duo, who split up in 2021, wore space-like helmets as costumes whenever they performed. The two were rarely photographed without them.

In this 2013 photo, Thomas Bangalter (left) and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, from the music group, Daft Punk, pose for a portrait in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Bangalter's album, called "Mythologies," will be orchestral. The picture he has revealed on Instagram alongside the news is a realistic profile illustration captioned, "Portrait de Thomas Bangalter pour son nouveau disque Mythologies."

Tracks on the album include titles such as "Premiers Mouvements," "Le Catch," "Thalestris," "Les Gémeaux I," "Les Amazones" and "L'Arrivée d'Alexandre." The new music was initially commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet called "Mythologies."

The album will release on April 7.

In 2014, Daft Punk performed at the 2014 Grammy Awards, where they won album of the year for their album "Random Access Memories."

A previous version of this story stated Banglater was showing his face for the first time. This story has been updated to clarify that Bangalter has rarely shown his face publicly as an artist.