Thirteen suspects arrested during undercover operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. --The Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian II" during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.

PCSO was assisted in the effort by police departments from Auburndale, Bartow, Davenport, and Tampa, as well as the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Office of the State Attorney 10th Judicial Circuit, State Attorney Brian Haas.

According to reports, the suspects communicated with and solicited who they thought were children online. Eight suspects showed up at an undercover location in Polk County at separate times to meet who they thought were children, to sexually batter them. Detectives obtained warrants for five other suspects who were arrested and booked into jails in their respective counties. Three of the suspects believed they were speaking with a parent or guardian of a child who wanted to teach their "child" to have sex or arranging for the minor to have sex with the suspect.

In all, detectives arrested 13 suspects, who face a total of 41 felony and 3 misdemeanor charges which include: traveling to meet a minor for sex, attempted lewd battery, use of a computer to seduce a child, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and transmission of material harmful to a child. Two of the suspects told detectives they were married; two brought condoms; two brought illegal drugs.

Of the suspects who had warrants, all of them sent sexually explicit images and/or videos to who they thought were 13, 14, or 15-year-old girls, or 14-year-old boys. Two of the suspects are from another county and are in custody there, in Orange and Brevard counties.

"We will continue to conduct proactive operations like this to search out these evil predators before they get to our children. Thanks to the hard work of our detectives and the detectives in our partnering agencies, these 13 predators have been arrested. We are going hold them criminally accountable for their attempts to sexually abuse, groom, and corrupt our children. Parents please get all in your child's business when it comes to their use of electronic devices that gives them access to online gaming, mobile applications, texting, or the internet. Check their devices regularly, and ensure parental controls are enabled to keep men like these away from your kids," said Grady Judd, Sheriff.