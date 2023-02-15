Watch CBS News
Features

The Winchesters - 'You've Got a Friend'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

TAKE A BREATH – In the aftermath of the fight with Golem, Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Mary (Meg Donnelly) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) are cleaning the clubhouse when they hear a noise from outside. They creep out to investigate and spot a figure but can't quite make it out until it turns, and they are shocked to see John (Drake Rodger) standing before them, covered in blood.  Meanwhile, Carlos and Latika set out in search of something important.  Lisa Soper directed the episode written by Nicol Desperito (#111). Original Airdate 2/21/2022. Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 12:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.