The Winchesters - 'Hey, that's no way to say goodbye'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Hang on to Your Life | The Winchesters Season 1 Trailer | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

SEASON FINALE – John (Drake Rodger) receives a message from a mysterious stranger. Meanwhile, Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Latika (Nida Khurshid) and Ada (Demetria McKinney) work together to find answers, but time is running out. Lastly, Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John have a warm but awkward reunion. There is a lot to unpack, but they realize this isn't the time or place. John Showalter directed the episode written by Robbie Thompson (#113). Original airdate 3/7/2023.    

First published on March 1, 2023 / 12:00 AM

