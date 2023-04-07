"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" review: an opportunity down the drain

Nintendo and I have had a diverting relationship through the years. One of my most cherished memories is receiving a Nintendo GameCube bundled with Super Mario Sunshine on the Christmas of 2002. Luigi's Mansion, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Mario Kart Double Dash, and Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door built the foundation for my adulation and appreciation for video games. This fondness for those adolescent years will always be cosseted in retrospect, however, I find it increasingly more difficult to replicate those wonderful years as my interests mature and my childhood fascinations lessen. Nonetheless, I was chain-chomping at the bit to rekindle my juvenescent soul inside my coarsened interior only to witness a half-baked attempt at nostalgia bait without any resemblance of depth or nuance. In a world where The Lego Movie, Inside Out, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse exist, the term "just for kids" shouldn't be an excuse for an animated film to lack engrossing voice acting, visual variety, euphoric compositions, and a multifaceted narrative.

Subjectivity aside, The Super Mario Bros. Movie does have some commendable components. The film opens with a quirky infomercial of the inseparable brother's inefficacious plumbing business, highlighting Mario and Luigi's aspirations of becoming a desirable alternative to the plumbing service they just recently defected from. The brotherly bond is the anchor of the film and is handled as well as it can be given the truncated runtime. Some of the set pieces mirror their in-game counterparts, particularly a 2D side-scrolling race between Mario and Luigi in the first third of the film that perfectly encapsulates each respective character's abilities and traits. Of the relatively uninspired voice acting, Jack Black's minacious attempt at voicing Bowser was appreciated, making Bowser a standout character with his portentous, yet baleful attitude. Brian Tyler and Koji Kondo work wonders bringing to life iconic Mario themes that span multiple decades. There's enjoyment to be had with this film for even the most lambasted moviegoer.

Despite the occasional flourish, The Super Mario Bros. Movie ultimately falls short, providing a bare-bones story devoid of compelling conflicts, character depth, or thematic layers. It has about as much depth as any mainline Mario game, which is unfortunately a longstanding detractor from the series. What lacks in story is substituted for innovative gameplay mechanics, memorable level design, and indelible art direction. Similarly for a film, narratives can be elevated by their thematic elements. When an integrant of the whole fails to counterbalance what is inherently lacking, those deficiencies become more glaring.

The film follows the classic Mario formula precisely. Luigi is separated from his brother and eventually captured by Bowser, setting in motion Mario's world-warping journey to save his brother and protect the Mushroom Kingdom and its inhabitants. Straying from this blueprint isn't necessary as it serves as a decent foundation for the narrative, however, nothing is added to add meat to these dry bones. Mario and Luigi's arcs are relatively nonexistent, haphazardly attempting to create emotional conflicts that are soon forgotten. The setting for the story only transpires over a handful of different biomes, failing to make use of Mario's iconic backlog of traversed landscapes. The script has as much nuance as you'd expect from the writer of Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is severely lacking an identity, a lesson, or a message that resonates with the audience, failing to distinguish itself from anything other than nostalgia bait.

I'm all for a nostalgia trip when done considerately, it's largely why I placed this film on my most anticipated films of this year. However, not even my wistful expectations of reliving my childhood memories were met, becoming desensitized by the film's inability to find creative ways to incorporate Mario's iconography. Even the enjoyable aspects are somehow overshadowed by questionable decisions such as the film's excessive reliance on the greatest hits from the 80s. When you think of famous Mario themes, perhaps the Ground Theme from Super Mario Bros. comes to mind. What about the Overworld Theme from Super Mario Bros. 2? Jump Up, Super Star! from Super Mario Odyssey? Nah – here's Take on Me by A-ha and Thunderstruck by AC/DC instead. That's not to say some of these themes and more aren't in the movie, they're just heavily cast aside for licensed music and it's increasingly more frustrating when you hear just how good these original compositions sound.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie also suffers from a lack of visual variety. Technically speaking, Illumination's efforts to bring the Mushroom Kingdom to life is a noteworthy achievement. I've seen criticism of the animation being low-effort and I couldn't disagree more. The timing and spacing are fluid, the lighting beautifully reflects off nearby objects, and the character models resemble their gaming counterparts (we don't have a Sonic the Hedgehog situation on our hands). The backgrounds are full of vibrancy, life, and movement, and the attention to detail is noticeable. When I say there's a lack of variety, I mean there's a lack of imaginative ways to incorporate the various visual styles of Mario's past in this film. Nintendo's flagship mascot has overgone countless visual iterations since its conception in 1985. From the 8-bit side-scroller of Super Mario Bros. to the globe-trotting-cap-twirling adventures of Super Mario Odyssey, there's a long lineage of inspiration to pull from that's largely being ignored. The film's locations feel finite, opting to cram these incredibly iconic sceneries into extremely limited expeditious montages. The Super Mario Bros. Movie feels unimaginative, uninspired, and mundane in its worldbuilding, something the games never lacked.

Ordinary and wearisome are the words I'd use to describe the voice acting in this film. Many were concerned with Chris Pratt's involvement, providing his vocals for one of the most recognized voiced characters by the incomparable Charles Martinet. Martinet does have a nanoscopic role in this film near the beginning and I would have much preferred an entire film voiced by him. Pratt's voice acting fluctuates between a pseudo-Brooklynn accent and a fraudulent Italian accent for most of the film, creating a lack of consistency and cohesion. Anya Taylor-Joy's attempt at voicing Princess Peach left much to be desired, playing it safe and monotone. Seth Rogen is… Seth Rogen as he always is. Keegan-Michael Key's Toad wasn't as bad as I thought it'd be, his character gets lost in the second half of the film, however, with not much material to work with. The two standout performances were Charlie Day's Luigi and Jack Black's Bowser. Both provided zestful performances with energy and range, accurately associating themselves closely with the essence of their in-game characters.

As much as it pains me to say it, it's-a no, for me. Nintendo and Illumination unfortunately played it too safe with their comeback feature. It's a by-the-numbers attempt with little room for risk or imagination. That said, this doesn't deter me from being interested in expanding the NCU (Nintendo Cinematic Universe). The potential to create other animated films from Nintendo's prolific intellectual properties genuinely excites me. In a world where every single blockbuster film is adapted from some sort of source material, Nintendo's backlog feels like the last remaining untapped resource, and I'd love movies from the Zelda and Metroid universes. Let this film be a learning experience and improve upon these qualms moving forward. Ameliorate the paper-thin plot with translucent character development. Add themes and symbolism to create an engaging and heartfelt story. Differentiate yourselves from other run-of-the-mill animated films and don't be afraid of creative risks. There's much to improve, but there's a foundation there.