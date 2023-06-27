The Rising - 'Episode 6'

Budding relationships falter and old ones have the potential to rekindle as Neve (Clara Rugaard) and Alex (Nenda Neururer) have a fallout. Neve's parents Maria (Emily Taaffe) and Tom (Matthew McNulty) grow closer in the aftermath of recent chaotic events. Maria is finally ready to believe Neve's continued existence, and Alex and her cousin Joseph (Solly McLeod) reconcile. Elsewhere, as further evidence is uncovered, the police's suspicions about the culprit begins to change. Paul Walker directed the episode written by Roanne Bardsley (#106). Original airdate 7/3/2023.