The Rising - 'Episode 2'

A VIGIL FOR NEVE — After a shocking revelation, Neve (Clare Regaad) and her father Tom (Matthew McNulty) try to process her new reality. Unable to explain what's happened to her, Neve sets off in pursuit of her body and follows Detectives Christine Wyatt (Ann Ogbomo) and Diana Aird (Rebecca Root) as they continue to investigate her murder. Meanwhile, Neve's mother Maria (Emily Taaffe) must face attending a vigil for her daughter, and Neve tracks down a mysterious girl she remembers from the party the night she died. Ed Lilly directed the episode written by Pete McTighe & Charlotte Wolf (#102). Every episode of THE RISING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. Original airdate 6/5/2023.