The iconic "Jared From Subway" was ever-present on TV, but held a sinister secret

(WUPA) - Jared Fogle was hired by Subway in 2000 to be a pitchman for their iconic sub-shop brand. The Indiana University grad had lost more than 240 pounds in the late 90s, eating Subway sandwiches each day as part of his weight loss regimen.

For nearly a decade, "Jared from Subway" became an ever-present image on television, pitching Subway's sandwiches. But in 2015, Americans were stunned when federal authorities charged Fogle with a number of counts, including distributing child porn and child endangerment.

A three-part miniseries premiering on ID in early March, "Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster" takes a closer look at the untold story behind the investigation that exposed the monster behind the charming persona that America saw on television and how his true nature as a child sex predator was revealed.

All three parts of "Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster" will premiere back-to-back on ID on Monday, March 6, at 9 pm ET, and be available to stream the same day on Discovery+.

"ID has always had a rich legacy of bringing incredible true-crime documentary series to the air. JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER is a powerful new entry to our ever-growing slate of premium limited event series," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming. "Jared masqueraded as a national hero while hiding a horrific side. We are so grateful to the women who, by courageously sharing their stories, are shining a light on this important issue that affects so many families across America."

The docuseries includes details from journalist Rochelle Herman, a single mother of two who later worked with the F.B.I to investigate Fogle, revealing her secret recordings of Fogle's disgusting and disturbing confessions. In addition, "Jared From Subway" explores charges brought aginst Fogle's business partner, Russell Taylor, the former Executive Director of Fogle's charity, The Jared Foundation, and how that investigation ultimately led to the raid of Fogle's home that uncovered child pornography.

The series goes into detail to show a portrait of just how far Fogle's crimes and obsessions truly went, and shows an in-depth look at the investigation that led to his guilty plea in 2015 to child pornography charges as well as charges related to travel for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Fogle is currently serving more than 15 years of incarceration in federal prison on those charges in Colorado. He faces lifetime supervised release, once he completes his prison sentence.