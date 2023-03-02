Watch CBS News
Features

The Flash - 'The mask of the red death, part two'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

THE ERA OF THE RED DEATH – As the Red Death wreaks havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come up with a plan and turn to Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) for help. Barry is faced with what he thinks was his greatest mistake, and the Red Death's greatest success. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) wants to help Team Flash, but Barry can't risk losing her. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) gives Barry a very much needed pep talk.  Rachel Talalay directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler and teleplay by Dan Fisk (#905). Original airdate 3/8/2023.    

First published on March 2, 2023 / 12:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

