The Flash - 'The good, the bad and the lucky'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

LUCK BE A LADY – As Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) prepare for their new life, luck changes for those in Central City.  Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) takes on a case with Allegra's (Kayla Compton) help, involving a string of unfortunate – and highly unexpected – events.  Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) and the team work with Khione (Danielle Panabaker) to figure out her abilities.  Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson (#906). Original airdate 3/15/2023.    

First published on March 9, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

