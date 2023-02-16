Watch CBS News
Features

The Flash - 'Rogues of War'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Rogues of War | The Flash Season 9 Episode 3 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

ON THE MOVE – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) start to put together the pieces of what's happening in Central City and believe they know what the Rogues are after. Team Flash works together and recruits some unlikely allies to help, and the plan does not go as Team Flash expects. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) does her best to avoid having a conversation with Chester (Brandon McKnight). Brenton Spencer directed the episode with story by Sam Chalsen and written by Jeff Hersch & Jess Carson (#903). Original airdate 2/22/2023.    

First published on February 16, 2023 / 12:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

