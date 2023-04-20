Watch CBS News
The Flash - 'It's my party and I'll die if I want to'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BARRY; STEPHEN AMELL, DAVID RAMSEY, KEIYNAN LONSDALE AND SENDHIL RAMAMURTHY GUEST STAR – Team Flash throws a surprise birthday party for Barry (Grant Gustin) but things go terribly awry when Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy) crashes the festivities. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi (#909). Original airdate 4/26/2023. 

