The Flash - 'A new world, part one'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

LIVE IN THE MOMENT – As Iris (Candice Patton) receives word of a career milestone, Barry (Grant Gustin) is suddenly nowhere to be found. In trying to get back home, Barry runs across many familiar faces. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) continues to figure out her powers and Chester (Brandon McKnight) works on a suit for Allegra (Kayla Compton). Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Thomas Pound (#910).  Original airdate 5/3/2023.    

First published on April 27, 2023 / 12:00 AM

