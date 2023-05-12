The CW Network picks up dramatic thriller "61st Street"

Series is Executive Produced by BAFTA-Winner Peter Moffat ("The Night Of," "Your Honor"), J. David Shanks ("The Chi") and Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society (Creed III)

First Season to Air on The CW in Fall 2023 with Never-Before-Seen Season 2 Debuting in 2024

AMC

May 12, 2023 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network has partnered with AMC Studios to air the two-season television event 61ST STREET, it was announced today by Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. Executive produced by Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society and starring two-time Emmy®-winner Courtney B. Vance ("The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," "Lovecraft Country") and Emmy®-nominee Aunjanue Ellis ("When They See Us," King Richard), 61ST STREET tells the dramatic story of a promising high school athlete who gets swept up in a corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. The first season of 61ST STREET will air on The CW in Fall 2023, with the second season making its television debut in 2024.

"61ST STREET is a gripping, star-studded premium drama led by a powerhouse performance from Courtney B. Vance and featuring an incredibly talented ensemble cast and creatively brilliant team of producers," commented Schwartz. "We are proud The CW is now the broadcast home of 61ST STREET and cannot wait to introduce this series to a whole new audience."

"There was a lot of love and hard work that went into making 61ST STREET," said star Courtney B. Vance. "I'm thrilled that The CW has enthusiastically given all 16 episodes of 61ST STREET a network home. With The CW, I'm confident that we will engage a universe of viewers who will celebrate the series with us. My cast, crew and I can't wait!"

From BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks and Outlier Society, 61ST STREET is a propulsive thriller which courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department's code of silence. Vance leads an ensemble cast that includes Ellis, Mark O'Brien ("City on a Hill," "Blue Bayou"), Holt McCallany ("Mindhunter," "Lights Out"), Tosin Cole ("Doctor Who," "Hollyoaks"), Andrene Ward-Hammond ("Your Honor," "Manifest") and Bentley Green ("Snowfall," "Sweet Magnolias").

From AMC Studios, 61ST STREET is executive produced by Moffat ("The Night Of," "Your Honor"), Shanks ("The Chi," "Seven Seconds," "Shots Fired"), Michael B. Jordan and Outlier Society (Creed III), Alana Mayo (Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, Just Mercy), Jeff Freilich ("Lodge 49," "Dispatches from Elsewhere") and Hilary Salmon ("MotherFatherSon," "The Night Of ," "London Spy").

About The CW Network

The CW Network, LLC is one of America's major broadcast networks and reaches 100% of US markets. The CW delivers 14 hours of primetime programming per week in addition to sports and other entertainment programming and is the exclusive broadcast home to LIV Golf. The fully ad-supported CW App, with over 92 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major platforms and is home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW's primetime programming, live streaming of its sports content, and a library of entertaining film and television content for on-demand viewing. The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), a leading diversified media company and largest CW affiliate group with 37 CW and CW Plus affiliates, covering 32% of the population. For more information about The CW, please visit www.cwtv.com.

About AMC Network

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films and RLJE Films. AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.