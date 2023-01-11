The CW Network gives early renewal to 'All American' for the 2023-24 broadcast season

January 11, 2023 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network renewed ALL AMERICAN for a sixth season to air in the 2023-24 broadcast season, it was announced by Brad Schwartz, President, Entertainment, The CW Network. Last season, ALL AMERICAN was The CW's #1 linear series in Adults 18-49, most-watched series on digital and the largest show in total audience across all platforms.

"Over the last five seasons, ALL AMERICAN has established itself as one of the all-time CW flagship franchises," said Schwartz. "ALL AMERICAN is not only the network's youngest series, but also the strongest performer when combining all our platforms. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, the entire creative team and the incredible cast for another season of captivating family drama."

The current fifth season of ALL AMERICAN returns with its midseason premiere on Monday, January 23 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

When Laura (Monet Mazur) throws Billy (Taye Diggs) a surprise birthday party, everyone comes together to roast Billy, but Billy has a looming decision hanging over his head. Spencer (Daniel Ezra) makes an effort to do what's best for himself, hoping it helps Olivia (Samantha Logan) and him take a step towards moving on. Jayme (guest star Miya Horcher) offers some sage advice to Asher (Cody Christian) about his speech with JJ (Hunter Clowdus), but she ignores her own about watching out for red flags. Meanwhile, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) get in their first fight over something neither of them could have predicted.

ALL AMERICAN

is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll ("Rosewood," "The Resident"), Greg Berlanti ("The Flash," "You," "Titans"), Sarah Schechter ("The Flight Attendant," "You," "Riverdale"), John A. Norris ("Deception"), Jameal Turner ("Rosewood"), Mike Herro ("One Tree Hill"), and David Strauss ("American Woman").