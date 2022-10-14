The City of Tampa is hosting a donation drive for families impacted by Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. -- The City of Tampa will be hosting a donation drive to help families impacted by Hurricane Ian starting Monday, October 17.

The drop-off site will be from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the following sites are:

10/17 - Himes Avenue Sports Complex (4407 S. Himes Avenue)

10/18 - MacFarlane Park – (1700 N. MacDill Avenue)

10/19 - Al Lopez Park – (4801 N. Himes Avenue)

10/20 - New Tampa Rec Center - (17302 Commerce Park Blvd.)

10/21 - Perry Harvey Sr. Park – (1000 E. Harrison St.)

The public is also invited to drop off items Monday, October 17 through Friday, October 21 from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM at the Tampa Fire Supply, located at 3507 E. 21st Avenue.

Community members are asked to bring NEW ITEMS ONLY, including:

Water/Food Items (non-perishable)

Baby Formula

Flashlights

Batteries

Paper Towels

Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, Mouthwash, Deodorant, and other toiletries

Diapers and Wipes

Toilet Paper

Pillows, Blankets, Sheets, and Comforters

Cleaning Supplies

New Clothing

Tarps

"The City of Tampa knows that our neighbors to the south still need help," Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp said. "We've already sent down our first responders to support them as they recover from this disaster, but this donation drive is another big way for the city and community to give back. We appreciate any new items the public can provide for victims of Hurricane Ian."

Stepps Towing is providing a trailer to transport donated items.

"Giving back has always been important to us at Stepp's and seeing the impact of Hurricane Ian, we knew we needed to do something to help," said Todd Stepp, President & CEO of Stepp's Towing & Heavy Transport. "Stepp's is honored to provide a 53-foot trailer and the transport services needed to get much-needed supplies down south to our friends in need. Coming together with our community partners reminds us that we aren't only focused on our business footprint, but our community "heart-print" as well."

Volunteers are still needed.