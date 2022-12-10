'The 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade'

GRAND MARSHALL DANNY TREJO LEADS THE PARADE – The star-studded parade will feature Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-wining bands from across the country, dazzling equestrians, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, humorous specialty acts, and high-profile performers. The parade culminates with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus, and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season! Produced by Associated Television International, co-hosts include Dean Cain, Laura McKenzie, Erik Estrada, Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton. Original airdate 12/16/2022