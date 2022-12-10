Watch CBS News
Features

'The 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

GRAND MARSHALL DANNY TREJO LEADS THE PARADE – The star-studded parade will feature Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-wining bands from across the country, dazzling equestrians, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, humorous specialty acts, and high-profile performers. The parade culminates with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus, and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season! Produced by Associated Television International, co-hosts include Dean Cain, Laura McKenzie, Erik Estrada, Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton. Original airdate 12/16/2022

First published on December 10, 2022 / 1:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.