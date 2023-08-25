The 77 places where extreme heat will break or tie records through Monday

AP Top Stories August 25 - AM AP Top Stories August 25 - AM 01:12

(CNN) — A brutal heat wave that baked most of the central and southern US this week will slowly shift its most intense heat southward through the weekend and tie or break dozens of heat records.

On Friday, temperatures could top 100 degrees and records could fall across Texas in places like Dallas, Tyler and Wichita Falls. The heat will only pile on in several locations in the state, including Houston, experiencing their hottest summer to date.

As the heat wave shifts, some southeastern states like Florida and the Carolinas will encounter record-breaking heat, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Jacksonville, Florida, could break records each day from Saturday through Monday.

By early next week, the bulk of the extreme heat will be confined to areas adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico.

Over 3,600 daily high temperature records, and nearly 5,000 daily high minimum temperature records have been broken in the past 30 days, according to data from NOAA. Hundreds of those records fell this week from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast amid even higher heat indexes that topped 130 degrees.