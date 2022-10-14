Terminal Blvd. to be closed in median of Rossevelt Blvd. Monday night into Tuesday morning

Clearwater, Fla. - Terminal Boulevard will be closed under the new bridge construction in front of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) starting Monday, October 17, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, weather permitting.

- Left turns into and out of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport will not be available -

Eastbound Roosevelt Blvd. (SR 686) traffic going into the airport and traffic leaving the airport wanting to go east on Roosevelt Blvd. will be detoured. Drivers going to and from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport should allow extra travel time during this closure.





Detour for traffic exiting the airport going to eastbound Roosevelt Blvd. (SR 686) or the Economy Parking Lot:

Turn right onto westbound SR 686. U-Turn at the traffic signal at 49th Street N. onto eastbound SR 686.



Detour for traffic exiting the airport going to Ulmerton Road (SR 688):

Turn right onto westbound SR 686. Turn left at the traffic signal at 49th Street N. and go south on 49th Street N. to SR 688.





Detour for eastbound Roosevelt Blvd. (SR 686) traffic going to the airport:

Continue past Terminal Blvd., use the U-Turn before Ulmerton Road, and go west on SR 686 to the airport entrance. Airport shuttles and public traffic leaving the Economy Parking Lot will use this same detour.

Gateway Expressway project information:

https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.fdottampabay.com/project/235/433880-1-52-01__;!!CxwJSw!MUvVxoV1Ma08PZN8imUPJUYmiYk6mJH2nv1UBdrd632R7FHg6m3GRwY7qh6ucKu23bipQEb950Byp9L7MpzJ3fk4uA$