Ten arrests following HCSO operation to crackdown on gang activity

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Ten people are facing felony charges in Hillsborough County as a result of a crackdown on gang activity there. The sheriff's office targeted known gang areas in the county during a 24-hour sting.

"Throughout this investigation, we arrested five known gang members or associate, ranging from the Palm River Boys Gang, Thirty Second Street Bloods Gang, Aryan Brotherhood Gang, and the Rose/CBG Gang," said Public Relations Coordinator with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Jessica Lang. Following those arrests, deputies say five other unrelated arrests were made, resulting in 21 total felony charges.

Since its creation in 2019, the HCSO Gang Unit has taken a proactive approach to deter gang activity. They say they're doing this by researching, identifying, and documenting gangs and their members.

Alongside their law enforcement partners, the Tampa Police Department is keeping track of some of this crime by asking for tips through an interactive online map. The map shows recent crime statistics in parts of Hillsborough County.

"The pursuit of targeting of gangs and gang members within our county is vital to the safety of our community," said Lang. "If it's a concern that you have in your neighborhood, please come forward to the sheriff's office. We're going to listen and we're obviously going to do something about it. We have an entire gang unit dedicated to deterring gang activity within our county."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on gang activity to contact them at (813) 247-8200.