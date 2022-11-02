Teenager in custody on a homicide charge

Justin Baldera Photo Credits: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have a teenager in custody following a fatal shooting in Brandon on November, 1.

The HCSO deputies responded to the 200 block of Harmony Lane in Brandon just before 9 P.M., in reference to shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Throughout the course of the investigation, they learned a verbal altercation took place between the suspect and the decedent prior to the shooting. The two are known to each other.

The suspect, Justin Baldera, 16, was later located and taken into custody without incident. He faces a charge of Murder In The First Degree Premeditated Firearm - Great Bodily Harm/Death.

"Fortunately, our deputies were able to quickly track this suspect down after he fled the scene knowing he took a life," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "No argument should ever result in the loss of life.

Our thoughts are with the victim's family."

Baldera has a criminal history in Hillsborough County that includes charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, Loitering and Prowling, Burglary, and Grand Theft Auto. He had been taking GED classes at Brandon Adult School.