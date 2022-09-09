Teen could face adult charges in shooting of 12-year-old boys at school bus

MIAMI - Family members are speaking out as a 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting two 12-year-old boys at a school bus stop after demanding their cell phones.

The accused shooter came before Judge Jason Dimitris at a court hearing through Zoom.

He faces charges including attempted felony murder with a weapon, which can lead to a sentence of life behind bars, as well as robbery with a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a minor and resisting arrest without violence.

We also learned he is charged with burglary in another case.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at the corner of N.W. 10 Ave. and N.W. 109 St. as the youngsters were waiting for a school bus on Thursday.

Later on Thursday afternoon, Miami-Dade Police released photographs of the two handguns and a rifle that they say were discovered in the suspect's book bag.

Police said the shooter confessed to the crime and said all three weapons were stolen.

CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with the mothers of both victims as well as one of their sisters and the mother of the accused shooter.

Jasmine Sanchez, who is the sister of 12-year-old Angel Campos, said, "A 16-year-old boy came up and asked my brother if he could have his phone and he said no, and the 16-year-old boy got mad and he shot him. I feel this is unbelievable. I just hope he doesn't do this to anyone else. There could have been a lot more people being hurt. My brother was shot by the ankles and the thigh area. I think the suspect should be charged as an adult for wounding two 12-year-olds like that."

Campos' mother, Yesenia Cruz, said, "It's very traumatic. I just have a lot of emotions going on. It's scary. You have to send your son to school and someone takes out a gun and shoots him."

Cruz said she hoped her son would be able to come home from Jackson Memorial Hospital by tonight or Saturday.

The mother of 12-year-old Gosue Cameus said she did not want to show her face and identified herself as Lucnise.

She said, "My son was shot right here in the hand." He was also wounded in the upper thigh.

She said, "I do not feel good. I do not feel good. My son is a victim in this incident and I do not feel good. He does not feel good. He is in a lot of pain."

Her son remains hospitalized at the Ryder Trauma Center.

She said she was not sure when he was going to be released.

Cameus' cousin Robert Rene said, "I don't feel good. Some people shot him and this is not fair. This is not good."

The accused shooter was ordered by Judge Dimitris to have no contact with the victims and will be held in secure detention until another hearing on September 29 and the state will determine if he will be charged as an adult.

At the hearing, the suspect's mother, said of her son, "He is only 16. He is incompetent. He has faced other charges before and he is incompetent. I don't think he should be charged as an adult. I have been begging the judge and the court to enter him into a program for a very long time and no one has offered me any help for my son."

D'Oench also stopped by her apartment and while she did not want to say anything on camera, she said she stood by everything that she said in court.