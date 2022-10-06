Teen dies after jumping off Fort Lauderdale High School balcony Teen dies after jumping off Fort Lauderdale High School balcony 03:07

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are investigating after they say a student fell to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said the student, who was possibly 17 years old, jumped from a balcony at the school, at 1600 NE 4th Avenue.

The injured student was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

Gollan said, "The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that."

"This morning, unfortunately, we are mourning the loss of one of our own students. Our entire school community is feeling the pain of this and we send out condolences to the family as well. The young man, unfortunately, did decide to take his own life. It was an isolated incident. There was one student involved in this, there are not any other students involved with what occurred this morning," said Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

"We do have a crisis team on site and that includes mental health counselors as well," she told CBS4's Peter D'Oench. She also said it was not clear why the student did what he did.

She also had some advice for parents.

"If you are noticing your child is off and you are concerned, please dial 211. And if you are seeing movement related to suicide or suicide ideas please dial 988."

Fort Lauderdale High Principal Erin Brown said in a message to families:

"Unfortunately, this morning's medical emergency involved a student who tragically took his own life. Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts are with his family.

We are here for ALL of you.

If any student or family member is feeling overwhelmed with loss or grief or just needs help, please reach out to the school. You can also access help after school hours by calling 2-1-1 or get help through the Broward Schools website browardschools.com/student-services.

This is a tragic loss of life and will be difficult for all of us. We will get through this together."

Parents who showed up at the school said it's important to talk with your children.

"You just need to pay attention to your kids, talk to them every day, feel that connection with them. We need to know what is happening with our kids," said Paola McDonald, the mother of a student at the school.

"I'm concerned. My daughter is really upset right now and there's no movement in the building so I am not able to comfort her. I just want to be with my child," said Melissa Sherman.

"It makes me realize we need to take the time to see all of our students, to see from their perspective how heavy the world must seem. I think as adults we sometimes brush off the things that our kids experience and we never really know what's going on. Listen to your kids," she added.

Students echoed those concerns.

9th grader Stella Costello said, "Just a word to teachers. Talk to students. Know what is going on with them even if everything seems ok."

9th grader Isabella Arnold said "It is really sad with this generation. A lot of kids have thoughts of suicide. The numbers are going up." Another 9th grader, Camden Bustamante, said "I think schools should really emphasize that they have programs to help."

Another student, 11th grader Ginou Charles, was in disbelief.

"Honestly I am really sad about this. I send condolences to the family. I can't believe this happened."

School officials said in part because a crisis team was on site, the school was on lockdown for a few hours and students were not allowed to leave.

Some anxious parents were not happy.

Lisa Mohammed, the mother of a 14-year-old student, said "I am just anxious about this. I want to get her out and get her home."