Teen accused in deadly Broward crash laughs in court

MIAMI - One of the teens accused in a crime spree in Broward that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court Monday morning.

Prosecutors are still trying to determine if the 13 and 15-year-old suspects will be tried as adults.

According to police, they are accused of breaking into homes in Fort Lauderdale back in August.

That is when the teens allegedly stole a car and led officers on a chase before crashing into another vehicle.

The victim in that car was 35-year-old Maria Telez-Valderrabano, who was killed on impact.

During Monday's proceedings -- lawyers for the 15-year-old requested 21 more days to conduct behavioral testing.

And that's when this happened.

"I want to make sure that she is able to provide us with a thorough assessment..."

Then, one of the teens laughed.

"Are you seriously laughing right now? Take him out, I can't have him in here, please take him out."

The teen was led out of court and the 13-year-old also made an appearance.

They are expected back in court later this month