Tampa youth challenges local first responders in multi-sport clinic Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - City Of Tampa officials have teamed up with a local foundation to help provide positive sportsmanship between kids and their local first responders.

Hundreds of kids and adults squared off on the playing field Tuesday at the Jackson Heights NFL Y.E.T. Center is a staple in the East Tampa community. Tuesday morning, it was home to the Badges For Baseball clinic for kids and adults.

"Sports is a great thing to bring everybody together, no matter what your background is," said Scott Swinson, Senior Director of Development, Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation. "It's just important to get positive mentors and role models in front of kids today, right? And then we want to make sure that kids recognize law enforcement as people and people behind the badge and make sure that they know them as a person and not just a law enforcement officer."

CRSF, Tampa Parks & Recreation, the Tampa Police Department, and Tampa Fire Rescue say they're using team sports to build stronger communities by reaching kids in some of the city's most distressed areas, helping them grow and thrive.

"I did the pretend softball and the little running thing," said 9-year-old London Davis, one of many kids on the field paired up in teams who met with first responders. "I love playing football. I play with my dad sometimes. Basically, you have to get the ball and then you have to throw it to your teammate and try not to get tackled. Try new sports and don't give up if you can't get the sport right on the first try."