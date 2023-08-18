Tampa woman raises money for family in Maui, Hawaii

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - One local resident is raising money for her family in Hawaii.

Officials say at least 99 people are now dead following a massive fire that ignited last week.

Residents of Maui, Hawaii are coming together to sing a song of grief as they wait to hear if their loved ones are alive.

"It's like you are not able to wake up from a nightmare, and you just kind of relive it every single day because it's still new, because there are still new things coming out every single day," said Kuo Lani Barreno.

Barreno grew up in Maui, Hawaii, and says days after a fire destroyed much of the land on the island, she's still waiting for contact from family.

"Knowing that some of our family in Ohana won't be found, because the ocean swept them up," said Barreno.

The island is reeling from one of its deadliest disasters in history, and emergency officials are reporting at least 99 people have died.

"We are holding onto hope that we find out people but it doesn't look good," she said.

She says the island will never be the same.

"My cousin describes it as something that looked so beautiful, and seeing it as an ash tray, where nothing beautiful stood before and it no longer exists," said Barreno.

She says people in hawaii need clean water and money to buy items they lost in the fire.

"Medicine, they can use feminine hygiene products, they can use gift cards, cash, because right now they don't have homes to put these clothes and donations in," she said.

Right now, she is asking residents in the Tampa Bay Area to donate what they can.

"I want the people of Maui to know that you are not alone, I'm a Maui girl here in Tampa, Florida and I'm doing everything to spread the word, and I won't stop until we are taken care of," said Barreno.