Tampa teachers motivate students with one-of-a-kind 'college prep rally'

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - During their second year in Tampa, IDEA Victory Academy is working to motivate their scholars ahead of year-end exams. Education officials are preparing K through 3rd grade students for the next level with college-inspired motivation.

"The pep rally is uniquely designed to encourage and motivate our scholars," said Latoya Spann M.Ed, Principal of IDEA Victory Academy in Tampa. "It also allows our scholars to see different community members celebrating them and wishing them well for their very important end of the year assessment."

The man behind the organization of Wednesday's events, Resident Principal Jamelle Beavers brought in local Greek Life, college bands, and more. Inside the IDEA Victory Academy gym, you could feel the electricity as students got to witness what could be with a wholesome education.

"We're surrounded by nine persistently low performing schools," said Principal Spann. "We want to work intentionally year after year to close those low student achievement gaps that our students come with. Work intentionally to ensure that 100 percent of our scholars in grade twelve actually make it to and through college." They're doing this by exposing them to college level cheer, band, and dance which may ultimately increase their desire for college.

With a college acceptance rate of 99% of IDEA students according to the Department of Education, their tunnel vision focus is college for all.

"Over here, my teachers make learning more fun than in the other school. So, like, when I come into school, I'm excited to learn new things. It made me excited to be here next year as well," said first year student, Alex Garcia-Diaz. He says the pep rally got him pumped for the future.

The Tampa campus is made up of two schools: K through 3 and on another side is 6th and 7th grade. Next year, the academy will add 4th and 8th grade level student scholars.