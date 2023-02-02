Tampa reacts to Tom Brady's second retirement announcement

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is stirring up the conversation in Tampa Wednesday after announcing his latest retirement via Twitter. Bucs fans are weighing in after he announced his retirement for the second time.

"Good morning guys.. I'll get to the point. I'm retiring… for good," said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady in a video he posted on Twitter. "Really, thank you guys so much to every single one of you.. I wouldn't change a thing."

Following a 23 year NFL career - including seven super bowls and countless records set – he says this time, it's "for good".

Brady announced his first retirement on February 1st in 2022, only to change his mind and return to the roster 40 days later.

"He retired then he came back so you never know. He could come back again," said Palm Harbor football fan Mary Carrigan who is celebrating one month of retirement herself. "I think he's been really good for the Bucs. I'm actually thinking of coming back too so during my retirement party this last weekend, they called me Tom Brady because they said, 'Oh my gosh, she's coming back out of retirement'," she joked. "We got the super bowl win and he brought that team up. They'll have to do rebuilding of the team I'm sure. But, I'm sure they'll get another quarterback in.. it will never be a Tom Brady, though. He's the best."