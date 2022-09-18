Tampa Police Investigating homicide on W Arch Street

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on W Arch Street.

According to officials, Tampa Police detectives have learned that the individual shot was a current student at the University of Tampa.

The individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near the 1000 block of W Arch St just prior to the incident, according to witnesses.

After exiting his Uber, the individual attempted to enter the vehicle of another adult male parked nearby. The driver, who did not know the individual or why he was forcing his way into his vehicle, shot the man, striking him in the upper body. The driver said he feared for his life.

The individual shot died from his injuries on scene. The shooter, who remained at the scene, is cooperating with detectives.

Due to Marsy's Law and the circumstances surrounding this incident, neither the shooter nor the shooting victim are being identified at this time. Any potential charges would be decided by the State Attorney's Office.

No additional details are available at this time.