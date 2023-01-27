Tampa Police Dive Team asks public to recycle Gasparilla beads

The Tampa Police Department Dive Team is warning the public about bead pollution during Gasparilla.

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Tampa Police Department Dive Team is warning the public about bead pollution during Gasparilla.

The bead necklaces used during the parade often end up in the Hillsborough River, and the police department is preparing for their annual bead cleanup after the event.

"It's going to be in the hundreds of pounds for sure. Absolutely. There are just dozens and dozens and dozens that we come up with," said Tampa Police Officer, Christopher Audet.

Audet is talking about beads.

"For the past obviously hundred years has been going on, there's been a large accumulation of beads that are out in the bay," said Audet.

Beads are one of the biggest traditions at Tampa's annual Gasparilla parade, and many of them end up in the Hillsborough River.

"It kind of falls under littering if you will. We are obviously very tolerant of it. We will provide some education, and if it leads to some sort of enforcement, then we will have to do that," said Audet.

Audet is part of the Tampa Police Department Dive Team and says beads and other trash are big problems.

"We know that beads are plastic. There is sort of a decomposition period that takes place over a long long course of time, the rings from the beer containers, like a six pack container, all very hazardous to wildlife," said Audet.

He says it's an issue that interferes with their jobs.

"Whenever we are down there searching for any sort of vehicle evidence, rescue, a body, any sort of recovery, we often find Gasparilla beads that are still down there," said Audet.

Now the dive team and several other groups are putting their plan together, and getting boats ready to clean up those beads from the bay.

But Audet says the public can also help.

"Bring extra garbage bags, if you see litter in the water, there's nothing wrong with taking your boat hook or if you have a small cast net, grab that piece of trash," said Audet.

He says people should look for recycle bins to put the beads in...and if you cant find a recycle bin or trashcan, you can take those beads home and reuse them for next year.