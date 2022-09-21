Tampa Police Department have made arrests following Ybor City drug operation called Operation Last Call

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department has arrested four people following a two-month-drug-buy operation called "Operation Last Call."



Police worked in an undercover capacity at several bars and nightclubs conducting narcotics purchases between July through September of 2022 as part of Operation Last Call.

Several individuals were selling drugs inside Ybor City establishments. Officials say the suspects were working in roles including bartending, serving, and promoting at the establishments. They would conduct their transactions with customers by passing the drugs to clients through shot glasses, inside receipt holders and underneath trays.

"We will not tolerate individuals using businesses in our city as their playground for illegal activity," said Chief Mary O'Connor. "Ybor City is one of the most popular attractions in Tampa for both our residents and tens of thousands of visitors to our city every month. We will continue working to keep this area meant for fun as a safe place to visit."

Officers were able to purchase drugs on separate occasions, ranging from cocaine to Adderall at the Southern Nights club (1401 E 7th Ave), White Lie bar (1710 E 7th Ave), Coyote Ugly Saloon (1722 E 7th Ave), and Tangra Nightclub (1611 E 7th Ave).

Officers expect to make at least two additional arrests.

On September 13th Brandon Brinson, 33, a bartender at Southern Nights, was arrested on two charges of delivery of a controlled substance within 100 feet of a church due to the nightclub being near a church located on the 1700 block of N 16th Street. Tampa Police Department

On September 14, Carlos Diaz, 33, who worked as a bartender at Tangra, was arrested on one count of delivery of a controlled substance within 100 feet of a church. Tampa Police Department

On September 18, Promise Toby, 30, who worked as a bartender at the White Lie bar was arrested and charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance within 100 feet of a church and arrested on a failure to appear. (operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with a suspended license). Tampa Police Department