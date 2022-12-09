Tampa Police Chief resigns after controversial video released

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now ) - Tampa Police Chief, Mary O'Connor resigned from her position, after officials say a video was released of her trying to use her authority to get out of a traffic stop.

Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw is now serving in her position.

"I guess the best word to use would probably be disappointed," said Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is referring to a video from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, showing former Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor and her husband stopped for driving a golf cart without a license plate on November 12.

"Is your camera on? I'm the police chief in Tampa," said O'Connor in the video. "I'm hoping you'll just let us go tonight. If you ever need anything call me. I'm serious."

Following the incident, O'Connor released a statement saying "As someone who has dealt with, taken ownership of and grown from my past mistakes, I know that no one is above the law, including me."

On Monday, O'Connor submitted her letter of resignation, after being put on administrative leave on Friday.

"This is about integrity and about chief O'Connor using her position to influence that issue," said Mayor Castor.

Mayor Castor says she had high hopes for O'Connor when she was named chief less than a year ago.

"She'd solidified the relationship between the community and the police department. She's taken 250 additional guns off of the streets compared to last year. All of those accomplishments really pale in comparison to the importance I put on integrity," said Mayor Castor.

"A blemish isn't going to tarnish the hard work of the men and women of the Tampa Police Department," said interim Tampa Police Chief, Lee Bercaw.

Despite the situation, interim Tampa Police Chief, Lee Bercaw, says the goals of the police department haven't changed.

"We have a good partnership with the community that we are going to continue, and we are going to continue that momentum," said Bercaw.

Mayor Castor says the next step is finding experienced candidates for the position of chief of police.