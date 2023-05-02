Tampa Mayor Jane Castor sworn in for second term Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - The City of Tampa is celebrating today as Mayor Jane Castor was sworn in for her second term Monday morning.

"Alright! Good morning, Tampa! What a great day this is," said City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. The public event was held near downtown at armature works. It marks the beginning of Mayor Castor's second term and the start of a new council term. "Investing and connecting our communities and bringing Tampa together will be our focus."

Mayor castor served her first term during the Covid-19 pandemic where her efforts were praised for helping local businesses survive. She also focused heavily on affordable housing and the city's water system.

In her continuation of addressing the housing crisis, Castor says she will work to create a strong workforce and invest in the city's infrastructure.

"The next four years will be about, not only continuing to invest in the physical infrastructure, like roads, pipes and housing, but investing in the infrastructure of people," she said Monday.

Newly elected officials say they look forward to sitting down to discuss key topics over the next five years.

"We need to talk about housing attainability and affordability, transportation, public safety, so many of the basic necessitates that are important to the growth and sustainability of our community," said Guido Maniscalco on Tampa's city council.

"Community leaders, our neighborhood leaders and the business community to make Tampa one of the most incredible cities for the people that live here," said Alan Clendenin, also part of the city council.

Other topics include promoting the city's attributes such as workforce development and entrepreneurship. Mayor Castor says she also plans to invest in the infrastructure of people by focusing on art and parks or what is sure to continue attracting people to Florida's 3rd most populous city.