Tampa International Airport releases master plan for next 20 years

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Tampa International Airport released its new master plan.

It includes improvements for the airport over the next two decades.

"Right now, this year, the airport is expecting to see about 23 million, but our master plan is predicting how will we handle as many as 39 million passengers by the time we get to 2042," said Joshua Gillis with the Tampa International Airport.

Gillin says the Tampa Bay Area has seen huge increase in visitors over the last couple years.

"People are back traveling now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased up and with other countries, we are seeing even more international travelers now that restrictions are easing up there," said Gillin.

That's why the Tampa International Airport is updating it's 20-year development plan, which includes a new terminal.

"An entirely new building with its own airside and ticket counter with the sky connect train connected to it," said Gillin.

He says the new terminal would help accommodate the population growth in the Tampa Bay Area.

"To help us expand in the future as we need it. We wouldn't build them all at the same time but as many as 45 new gates," said Gillin.

He says ticket counters would also be upgraded.

"The way that is set up goes back to 1971 when the airport opened and the entire industry and the way it works has changed since then so you can expect some construction there and really open up that space," said Gillin.

Gillin says the Tampa International Airport is also working to get some new technology.

"Electric airplanes that have vertical take-off and landing capabilities like a helicopter," said Gillin.

He says the changes might not be immediate, but they will make a difference.

"They would definitely see a benefit from the way everything else operates," said Gillin.