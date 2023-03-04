Tampa International Airport prepares for record-breaking Spring Break travel

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Tampa International Airport is gearing up for the busiest time of year: Spring break!

"I like to think of Spring break as our Super Bowl so we start planning months in advance because this really is the busiest time of year for us," said Adam Bouchard, Vice President of Operations.

This Spring break, the Tampa International Airport is expected to some records.

"2019 was the last full spring break. Of course COVID interrupted the back half of spring break in 2020 so we are really excited to see new records being set," said Bouchard.

Bouchard says on average 60,000 people travel through the airport every day, but this Spring break will bring a lot more.

"During that period we expect to see 76,000 people through the building every day with much greater volumes on Saturdays and Sundays. We might get close to 90,000 people," said Bouchard.

He said Spring break travel is starting early this year, with 84,000 people traveling through Tampa last Sunday.

"We ask people to get here two hours early if you're traveling domestically and three hours internationally," said Bouchard.

He says airport employees have been preparing for months.

"All of our key departments across our federal partners, our concessions, our airlines, we staff up, we have extra leadership on site, we test and practice things going wrong so we can respond if they do," said Bouchard.

Sofia Cilfone is traveling to Barcelona for spring break and expects there to be a big crowd at the airport when she gets back.

"I get back the Sunday after so I'm sure, it's kind of short notice and everybody will be cramming to get back into the states," said Cilfone.

Both Cilfone and Bouchard say it's important to keep one thing in mind when traveling over Spring break.

"Just be calm and friendly. You'll get there eventually," said Cilfone.

"The folks who are here to serve you whatever that may be in our airport want to get you on your way and things happen so just pack a little patience and grace," said Bouchard.