Tampa General Hospital extends in-home hospital services

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Tampa General Hospital is working to expand a new program, that brings hospital care into people's homes.

"We've had such amazing stories...patients that were taking twice the amount of medicines they needed to just because they didn't know how to arrange bottles and pill planners," said Peter Chang, Vice President of Healthcare Design at Tampa General Hospital.

It's a program that is changing people's lives.

"We take hospital-based care out of the hospital and into the patient's home," said Chang.

Tampa General Hospital is now offering at-home hospital care to those who use medicare and medicare advantage.

"Think about the patients that's sitting inside the walls of the hospital right now that is on heavy antibiotics, or they are getting consistent wound care, or they need IV steroids," said Chang.

Chang says nurses visit patients at home up to three times a day. Doctors and nurses monitor patients body temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and more through a small patch they wear on their chest.

"Keep 24/7 eyes and ears on the patient even though we are not physically in the house at the time we are looking at some of these vitals," said Chang.

He says the program helps patients feel more comfortable.

"Things that happen in the hospital like fall risks because of confusion, all of those are less because the patient is in an environment that they are much more accustomed to versus what is here in the hospital," said Chang.

Chang says it also helps with overcrowding.

"It allows a house system like TGH to take care of more patients within our community versus what we are normally doing within the confines in our hospital," said Chang.

He says the program is more affordable for hospitals and patients.

"Everything is getting more expensive to do. And that includes building hospitals," said Chang.

The program was just renewed for two years and the hospital is working to expand its at-home services.

"We are really pushing the envelope for things like urgent care at home, more intensive rehab at home so a patient doesn't have to go to in-patient rehab," said Chang.