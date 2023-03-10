Tampa Electric customers to see rate hike in April

Electricity bill in Tampa Bay area to see price hikes in April

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Starting in April, Tampa Electric customers could see their bill increase by about 10%!

This comes after the company says it had a very costly year in 2022.

"It's a little disappointing. It's going to cost us all in the end," said Chuck Haettich, a resident in Tampa.

Haettich uses Tampa Electric for his utilities, and says seeing electric rates go up is frustrating.

"I've been living here close to 35 years and I remember when electric bills used to be $20 or $30. It's a little but of a shock to see a $300 or $400 electric bill," said Haettich.

The public service commission approved Tampa Electric's request to increase rates on Tuesday. Tampa Electric spokesperson Cherie Jacobs says it's because last year was costly for the company.

"One is the extremely volatile price of natural gas last year, and the other is the cost of storm restoration after hurricanes Ian and Nicole," said Jacobs.

Last year the company not only had to deal with the expensive cost of natural gas, but it had to outsource help from other parts of the country .

"When those hurricanes hit Florida, we brought in thousands of workers from other states. We brought in folks from states as far away as Oklahoma and Indiana, and they came in to restore power very quickly," said Jacobs.

Now starting in April, Tampa Electric customers will see about a 10% increase in their bill. Jacobs says that brings the average customer up from $146 a month to $161 a month.

"That is quite a jump when you start looking at the big picture, especially with the way people keep their temperatures set now," said Haettich.

But Jacobs says there are some ways you can reduce your electric bill. Tampa Electric recommends keeping your home temperature at 78 degrees during the Summer.

"We also recommend you change that air filter in the air conditioning unit every month," said Jacobs.

Jacobs says despite the rate increase, tampa electric's bills still remain some of the lowest in the region.

If you are struggling to keep up, she recommends contacting the company.

"We are working with customers, we help make payment arrangements, we can connect folks with financial assistance if appropriate," said Jacobs.