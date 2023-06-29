Tampa doctor develops 'Emotional Vaccines' to help combat mental health challenges

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - A Tampa psychiatrist has come up with a remarkable strategy to help those dealing with mental health challenges. Responding to the heightened stress caused by the pandemic and worldwide stress in general, that new development is called 'Emotional Vaccines'. But there's no pointy painful needle involved.

"We've got to look at disrupting the current system," said Rahul N. Mehra, M.D. "We need absolutely school counselors, therapists, inpatient and outpatient because of workforce shortage issues, we need to think prevention."

Board-Certified Child, Adolescent, And Adult Psychiatrist Dr. Rahul Mehra is addressing mental health across Tampa Bay after founding and creating 'Emotional Vaccines'. With no actual medical vaccines involved, these tools are instead reminders that equip individuals with strategies to help navigate challenging situations.

Available right at your fingertips, the platform boasts 200 videos that each address a key challenge in mental health aiming to ease stress, alleviate anxiety, and promote self-care. And it's the only preventative tool of its kind, answering to the ongoing mental health crisis the world is grappling with.

"The topics are focused on everyday life challenges that every family goes through," said Dr. Mehra. "The content is designed for every family to mitigate problems down the line. Not every family is ready to make that phone call or to reach out. But what we can do is give families some education, some basic fundamental education that's easily actionable steps."

Owner of the National Center For Performance Health, Dr. Mehra has partnered with Hillsborough County Schools, The Boys And Girls Club in Pinellas County, and even school districts as far as South Carolina.

"We want our students to be successful, happy, educated, but we also want our families to be supported, to know that schools are a resource, to know that the community is thinking about them. And the emotional vaccines really help us carry out that mission," said Elizabeth Tanner, Supervisor of Emotional Wellness with Hillsborough County Schools.

In a world that is too often reactive, Dr. Mehra's goal is to enable proactive behavior and equip educators and leaders with the means to guide youth through challenging moments. So 'Emotional Vaccines' may be just the shot in the arm that society needs.