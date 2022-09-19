Tampa City leaders put pause on funding local water project

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The City of Tampa and residents across the Bay Area are demanding more information about a possible project that would repurpose wastewater into drinking water.

The Tampa City council voted to suspend funding on the project until more health and environmental-related questions can be answered.

"This pure project needs to be dumped immediately. It's a waste of tax payers money," said one public speaker on Thursday.

Concerned residents filled Thursdays Tampa City council meeting.

"The proposal to recycle sewage water for public use is too dangerous of a project to jeopardize the health and safety of the citizens of this community," said another public speaker.

They're talking about the PURE Project.

It's a project that is studying waste water currently discharged into the Hillsborough Bay, and how to use it in other ways. One option is converting it into drinking water.

"Any alternative we choose will have any kind of technology available. Ion exchange, carbonated filters, reverse osmosis. We will look at all of those options to give the best alternative possible," said a spokesperson for the PURE project.

This comes after a state law went into effect in 2021 that requires utility companies to stop discharging waste water into the Hillsborough Bay.

"Ultimately put the city in a position where we are not jeopardizing our water use permit, we're not running up against the state law," said White Remer, Tampa Sustainability and Resilience officer.

City council members voted to stop funding the pure project until a list of 17 environmental and health questions can be answered by project managers.

"Until you tell us how the waste water is going to be cleaned, what contaminates will be removed, and what are not going to be removed, then don't put it in the river, don't put it in the aquifer, and don't put it in the reservoir," said one public speaker.

"Is it going to be harmful for the children or the fish in the river or not? So we need standards for the contaminates and we need the city to tell us how they're going to remove anything that's harmful," said Nancy Stevens with the Tampa Bay Sierra Club

PURE project leaders say the goal is safety and chemicals are removed when wastewater is treated.

They are also exploring other options that don't include drinking water.

"There are options to make sure the reservoir stays full of water, to put the reclaim water below the dam, to do deep-well injection. There's still some funds in the initial contract to explore the remaining options," said Remer.

"In Tampa, right now we have water. And we have time to plan for the future. So we should do it carefully," said Stevens.

The Tampa City council will be meeting with pure project leaders to discuss those unanswered questions in February.