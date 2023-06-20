Tampa business owner coaches local kids, NASA researchers on sustainability

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - A Tampa business owner is working tirelessly to spread awareness about the importance of sustainability and the preservation of our native plant life here in Florida.

A passionate proprietor, Camacho isn't your ordinary business owner. Besides running her nursery here in Tampa, she is the president and founder of the Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation.

"What separates us is we sell native plants. They're beneficial to our wildlife, which includes butterflies and pollinators," said Anita Camacho, Founder/CEO of Little Red Wagon Native Nursery. "Nature really has a way to balance all these things out without any chemicals, especially if you're using the native plants that belong here. And they have the resistance to a lot of these things that we're constantly spraying exotic plants for."

An advocate for mother nature, Camacho's efforts are fostering a significant shift in our community's understanding of sustainability. "Plants that belong here have a big purpose to support our ecosystem and to support the food chain," she said. "We're the top of the food chain. So, if the bottom of the food chain with our pollinators isn't working, we're not going to have food."

Camacho extended her reach all the way to NASA, where she addressed a panel of researchers on the urgency of sustainable gardening. She voiced a pressing concern for the need to limit or completely eliminate the use of harmful pesticides and chemicals on plants.

"My mother was diagnosed with Parkinson's when she was 50 years old and living with this disease, and it's very much linked to toxic pesticide exposure as well as many other neurological diseases," she said. Her message was clear: it's high time that we consider not only our health but also that of the environment.

Camacho's influence goes beyond high-profile talks. Right here in our backyard, she's making a difference with the young minds of Tampa.

"So, we learn about different insects and bugs and, like, we do like fun scavenger hunts to see what we can find," said 9-year-old Daniel Penrod who attends camp there. "I like it a lot because I get to learn about different insects."

As Camacho continues to inspire change within our community, we are reminded of the powerful role each of us can play in caring for the Florida environment.

For more info on how you can get involved at the Little Red Wagon Native Nursery, click here.